Vir Das in association with Great State Aleworks launches his own craft beer

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Vir Das is now all set to soar our spirits even higher. This time alongside his comedy bits on stage, one will now be able to enjoy a light and crisp beer called Faaaak It, which is being brewed and distributed by one of India’s most innovative craft breweries - Great State Aleworks.

The team along with Vir, spent over a year to find the perfect blend of flavours before the final brew was locked in. The marriage between stand up comedy and a good time over a beer go hand in hand, making this a perfect collaboration and a perfect step into an entrepreneurial journey for Vir. Currently the beer will be available across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore and Hyderabad. In terms of a flavour profile, the beer is a clean, crisp and easy drinking beer with low bitterness and a fruity & dry finish.

Vir said in a statement, “Our motto was to spread happiness. And after a maybe stressful day you might want to literally say Faaaak It and have a can of beer to unwind yourself. Also we wanted the beer to be for everyone, far often brands tend to alienate beer drinkers like the younger demographics or even women, and we wanted this to be for everyone. The team at Great State Aleworks and I spent a good deal of time to find a flavour profile that can be enjoyed by all”.

ALSO READ: Vir Das to develop and star in his next international project, a unique American country music comedy series, Country Eastern for FOX

