Tiger Shroff likely to kick off Baaghi 4 later this year; makers in search for the director: Report

Tiger Shroff likely to kick off Baaghi 4 later this year; makers in search for the director: Report

While the specifics of the film’s plot are still under wraps, the leading lady is also yet to be announced.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Tiger Shroff is gearing up to reprise his role as the rebel in the fourth installment of the Baaghi franchise. The action-packed series, known for its adrenaline-pumping sequences and Shroff's impressive martial arts skills, is set to make a comeback after a four-year hiatus.

Tiger Shroff likely to kick off Baaghi 4 later this year; makers in search for the director: Report

According to a report in Mid-day, a source close to the production revealed that the film is in the pipeline and will likely go on floors later this year or early next year. However, the project is contingent on the completion of producer Sajid Nadiadwala's other ventures, Sikandar and Housefull 5. While the former is currently under production, the latter is slated to commence filming next month.

The source further added that the search for a director to helm Baaghi 4 is underway. While Sabbir Khan and Ahmad Khan have helmed previous installments, the makers are exploring fresh talent for the upcoming film. Once the director is on board, the casting process for the female lead will commence.

While the specifics of the film’s plot are still under wraps, the leading lady is also yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: Neelam Kothari and Jackie Shroff reunite after 3 decades for song ‘Tu’; music video to release on July 31

More Pages: Baaghi 4 Box Office Collection

