The duo of Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, collectively known as Salim-Javed, is synonymous with the golden era of Bollywood. Their scripts, imbued with raw emotion, social commentary, and unforgettable dialogues, redefined Indian cinema. Now, the untold story of this iconic partnership, Angry Young Men, is set to unfold on the OTT platform in October 2024. Announced in 2021, the docudrama will delve into the lives of these two extraordinary writers, tracing their journey from humble beginnings to becoming the architects of Bollywood blockbusters. Their collaboration, spanning 24 films between 1971 and 1987, birthed iconic characters and narratives that continue to resonate with audiences.

Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan’s documentary Angry Young Men eyes October 2024 release on OTT platform: Report

Speaking to Mid-day, Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan’s son, emphasizes the significance of documenting their legacy. “They are legends and need to be documented appropriately,” he said. “Their grandchildren would not know about their humble existence, rise to fame, or why they went their separate ways. The platform that [our family] has in the film industry today is due to the base that they built.”

The documentary, now in its final stages, promises to be a treasure trove for cinema enthusiasts. It will feature rare footage, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and intimate interviews with those who knew Salim and Javed closely. The source of the documentary's title is a nod to their creation, Amitabh Bachchan’s character in Zanjeer (1973).

Initially envisioned as a theatrical release, the decision to opt for an OTT platform was driven by the sheer volume of content gathered over the years. Zoya Akhtar, Javed Akhtar’s daughter, has been diligently documenting her father and Salim Khan's journey, recognizing the importance of preserving their legacy for posterity.

The documentary, directed by Namrata Rao and co-produced by Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, and Farhan Akhtar, is poised to offer a comprehensive look at the lives and work of Salim-Javed. As Arbaaz Khan aptly said, “They have never been documented, be it in books or autobiographies.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.