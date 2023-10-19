Bollywood Hungama has set the stage for its grand 'OTT India Fest' in the heart of Mumbai. This two-day extravaganza offers a rich tapestry of activities, including in-depth panel discussions, engaging fireside chats, educational masterclasses, and hands-on workshops. The second day of the fest commenced with an insightful panel discussion on the topic, The Big ‘C’ word! Censoring, or self-control! What’s the need of the hour? Actors Richa Chadha, Sanya Malhotra and Abhishek Banerjee along with filmmaker Sanjay Gupta shared their views on the matter.

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2: “Gangs Of Wasseypur wouldn’t be released today,” says Richa Chadha; speaks on changing landscape of cinema

Richa Chadha said, “That day, a group of men burned a book called the Kama Sutra. That book has illustrations from temples and it has Shivalings and things like that we pray to, that we hold sacred. Now, if I had more time in my life, I would have been offended that they got offended. But what happens is that if you are offended, I am an artist, primarily, you have a right to tell me - I am offended. That’s it. There the conversation should end. How you receive a work of art, a piece of poetry, a film, or a painting is up to you. We say that beauty lies in the eye of the beholder. If someone is not setting out to explicitly target a community, or incite violence, that is obviously offensive.”

Later, she recalled telling the director of one of her films to avoid using caste slurs in the second instalment of the film. When asked if she was talking about Fukrey, the actress instantly replied saying, "Why? Gangs of Wasseypur also had a sequel." She further added, "Gangs of Wasseypur wouldn't even be released today. So much violence, gaaliyan (expletives); it wouldn't be released. But this is the thing. You have to figure it out, yet it is a part of cult memory. It is a cult film. It means something, it has a force, it will pass all this phase.”

