Janhvi Kapoor is fervently expanding her cinematic repertoire, having inked deals for two Hindi movies and a Telugu film scheduled for a 2024 release. The actress is set to join forces with Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan in an upcoming Dharma Productions venture, tentatively named Deadly.

Raj Mehta, acclaimed for Good Newwz and Jug Juggjeeyo, is poised to direct the upcoming project with the story crafted by Anurag Kashyap. Under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, this film promises a dynamic pairing of Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor, while adding an intriguing twist with Varun Dhawan rumoured to play the antagonist's role. The tweet read, “Deadly kicks off the new universe in Bollywood — the Assassin Cinematic Universe starring Tiger Shroff & Jahnvi Kapoor. Varun Dhawan in talks to play the villain role. Directed by Raj Mehta, written by Anurag Kashyap, and produced by Karan Johar.”

#LetsCinema EXCLUSIVE: "Deadly" kicks off the new universe in Bollywood — the Assassin Cinematic Universe starring Tiger Shroff & Jahnvi Kapoor. Varun Dhawan in talks to play the villain role. Directed by Raj Mehta, written by Anurag Kashyap, and produced by Karan Johar. pic.twitter.com/eNQUJNCm3z — LetsCinema (@letscinema) January 5, 2024

While the announcement is yet to be made, there are also reports that Janhvi Kapoor is teaming up with Varun Dhawan for Dulhania 3, helmed by Shashank Khaitan. The two stars were seen in 2023’s Bawaal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

However, on January 5th afternoon, Karan Johar took to Instagram stories to clarify on these announcements. He said, "Every morning I wake up to news that is not an official confirmation by Dharma productions... would request members of the media to please not conjecture about the continuance of a franchise or the beginning of one! We will give details when the time and plans are formulated and fructified! We are humbled by the excitement shown to our future films but would love to have accuracy instead of speculation... Respectfully, Karan Johar."

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has Mr and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, Ulajh with Gulshan Devaiah and Devara with Jr. NTR. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan will next star in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya 2, Raj & DK’s Citadel India and Atlee Kumar’s next production. Tiger Shroff has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar as his next film.

