Back in December 2023, Bollywood Hungama reported that Dharma Productions is taking forward the Dulhania franchise sans Alia Bhatt. Varun Dhawan will be a part of the project, however, due to date issues, Bhatt has exited the franchise and another actress will be a part of it. A day ago, it was reported that Janhvi Kapoor had been roped in for Dulhania 3. The two stars were seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal in 2023.

Janhvi Kapoor replaces Alia Bhatt opposite Varun Dhawan in Dulhania 3? Karan Johar clarifies

According to a report in Peeping Moon, the project is set to roll later this year in 2024. A source revealed, “Janhvi Kapoor has been brought on board to play a new “Dulhania” opposite Varun. Alia is not returning to the cherished franchise, and while the reason for her absence remains unclear (it could be her busy schedule in 2024), it has benefited Janhvi as she has bagged her first franchise film with this title.”

Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported, “Varun, Shashank, and Karan Johar have discussed several ideas for Dulhania 3 and have finally locked one. The film is all set to go on floors at the end of 2024 and the makers have begun the hunt for a new actress to play Dulhania to Varun. There is a high chance for Karan and Varun to launch a fresh face with the new Dulhania film.”

However, on January 5th afternoon, Karan Johar took to Instagram stories to clarify. He said, “Every morning I wake up to news that is not an official confirmation by Dharma productions... would request members of the media to please not conjecture about the continuance of a franchise or the beginning of one! We will give details when the time and plans are formulated and fructified! We are humbled by the excitement shown to our future films but would love to have accuracy instead of speculation... Respectfully, Karan Johar.”

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is fervently expanding her cinematic repertoire. She has Mr and Mrs. Mahi with Rajkummar Rao, Ulajh with Gulshan Devaiah and Devara with Jr. NTR. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan will next star in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya 2, Raj & DK’s Citadel India and Atlee Kumar’s next production along with David Dhawan’s next.

More Pages: Dulhania 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.