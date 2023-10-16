The much-awaited trailer of Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) Tiger 3 was finally launched today at 12 noon. The expectations were humongous as the film is one of the most anticipated ventures of all time. Moreover, it belongs to the YRF Spy Universe which got a boost earlier this year with the blockbuster success of Pathaan.

Tiger 3 trailer: Salman Khan’s action avatar, Katrina Kaif’s towel scene and Emraan Hashmi’s solo shot STEAL the show!

Thankfully, Tiger 3 trailer meets all the expectations for various reasons. Salman Khan seems in his element and in fact after a long time, he seems to have gone all out to deliver what promises to be a smashing performance. His bearded disguised look is appealing.

Katrina Kaif, meanwhile, seems ravishing. She was loved as the action girl in Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) but here, she seems to have gone one step ahead. Her action scene in the hamam of Turkey, where she fights a ruthless lady, both of whom are clad in towel, is highly memorable.

Finally, the antagonist Emraan Hashmi is shown in the trailer but only in one shot. That one glimpse, however, makes up for his absence in the 2 minute 51 second long trailer. The salt-and-pepper look adds to his sex appeal.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the trailer of Tiger 3 works big time as it promises loads of action and entertainment. It also indicates that Tiger will have to fight for his family this time. Despite showing so much, one still won’t be able to guess the plot exactly. Hence, Tiger 3 trailer will leave the audiences pumped up and curious.

Tiger 3 releases worldwide on the day of Diwali, that is, Sunday, November 12.

