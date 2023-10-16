Bollywood power couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have chosen a poignant moment to unveil the first glimpse of their wedding documentary, RiAlity. This special reveal coincides a few days post the one-year anniversary of the conclusion of their grand wedding celebrations that spanned across the cultural tapestry of Delhi, Lucknow, and Mumbai. The teaser trailer of the documentary is now out, with the actors sharing it on their social media.

Trailer of RiAliTY: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal give a sneak peek into their wedding documentary

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who are known for their unconventional choice of films, have often maintained that it is their unique quirks which have brough them together. With this wedding documentary, the couple aim to provide more authenticity into the depth of their relationship and even revealed that their idea to create RiAlity stems from a desire to share an unfiltered, candid account of their wedding journey.

The documentary is directed by Rahul Singh Datta, with a unique perspective of his own view of how the wedding and days leading to it were, where the couple were never once sat down and interviewed to give their take during the documentary. The documentary looks it from the perspective of everyone else involved like an outside in perspective and how they viewed Richa and Ali’s love story evolved to their D-Day. All the emotions are said to have been captured raw in real time.

This documentary is expected to not just be a celebration of love, but a raw, introspective exploration of the emotional complexities that accompany the union of two working-class actors who have risen to Bollywood stardom. While it is a special day for them, it’s also a day which his layered with a barrage of emotions and planning every step of the way.

"Weddings are often portrayed as fairytales, but the reality is a mix of emotions – joy, anxiety, excitement, and everything in between. Our documentary, RiAlity, is a heartfelt attempt to capture the genuine essence of our wedding experience. Our wedding was a tapestry woven with threads of every emotion imaginable. RiAlity is our attempt to unravel the complexities of that experience. It's a mirror reflecting the reality behind the glitz, a candid portrayal of two individuals from humble beginnings”, said Richa Chadha

Ali Fazal added, "We are laying bare our emotions, the struggles, and the triumphs that came with planning this union. RiAlity is a testament to the fact that love is not always perfect, but it is always enough. Love is profound, it is messy, and yet worth moving worlds for. RiAlity captures some of the essence of our journey, not just as actors but as two regular people in love. We wanted to give you all a glimpse of the effect of this not just through us but through the gaze of the people around us. This document is our way of saying, 'This is us - flaws, dreams, and all. And there is a bit of you in us and a bit of us in all house‘. "

RiAlity goes beyond and offers an intimate look into the couple's lives, exploring the challenges they faced, the dreams they pursued, and the aspirations that led to their grand celebration. All captured within the small-time frame leading upto this coming together.

