Over the last few days, there have been constant speculations about Shah Rukh Khan making an appearance in the theatrical trailer of Salman Khan's soon-to-be-released actioner, Tiger 3, also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in lead. We at Bollywood Hungama can exclusively confirm that the fans of SRK will have to wait as the cameo of Pathaan will be kept exclusive for the big screen.

"The entire campaign of Tiger 3 will revolve around Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi joining in the last leg, post the trailer launch. Those expecting Pathaan aka Shah Rukh Khan to also mark his presence to market the film will have to wait for the film to blast big on the big screen on November 12," a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama.

The source further added that cameos leave an impact when the audience has no idea about the instance of the appearance. "While SRK in Tiger 3 is known to all, much like Salman in Pathaan, the makers are adopting strict vigilance to ensure no leaks on the cameo with regards to visuals. While some filmmakers open all cards before the release, Aditya Chopra believes in adopting the Hollywood approach - Keep it all secret for the big screen," the source told us further.

The cameo and camaraderie of Salman and SRK in Tiger 3 is a surprise waiting to take the audiences by surprise once they watch the film on November 12. Tiger 3 marks the return of the OG of YRF Spy Universe, Salman Khan, who embarks on his deadliest mission to date. He will be joined by acquaintance, Pathaan, at a key juncture of the film, the details of which are all hidden like a box of diamonds. And well, why not, because Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are two of the most valuable diamonds of the Indian Film Industry, who deserve to be preserved.

