BOLLYWOOD NEWS

After three brands, Shilpa Shetty-Kundra turns investor for Omni-channel ‘farm-to-fork’ start-up Kisankonnect

Shilpa Shetty Kundra invests in Omni-channel ‘farm-to-fork’ start-up Kisankonnect.


By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

A staunch believer in fitness and good health, Shilpa has been propagating the thought of a healthy body and mind throughout. She has engaged actively in contributing through one of the most important elements of fitness, ‘Fresh food’.

Speaking on the partnership, Shilpa said ‘I believe in the idea of a fit and healthy India, and I personally practice and promote this thought wherever possible. I love that the founders of Kisankonnect share the same passion towards this thought. Not only are they solving the problem of safe-to-eat food, but they are also connecting thousands of farmers directly to the consumers, resonating with my thoughts about promoting health in my country, where agriculture is one of the major occupations. Hence I’ve decided to partner with Kisankonnect who work on soil health, crop health and have created an amazing tech-enabled supply chain. We do our every bit to protect the nutrition in the fruits and vegetables. Consumers can finally trace and trust their food source on the Kisankonnect App. Our ‘Farm Stores’ also connect with consumers. This is 'Aapka Apna Farmers Market’ for this vibrant India!’

Kisankonnect is among the new-age companies, that are trying to solve the problems of building an efficient supply chain to deliver the freshest produce to consumers in the shortest time. Vivek Nirmal, founder of homegrown Kisan-konnect said, ‘We are very delighted to have Shilpa partnering in our journey of providing fresh and nutritious produce to our customers. We had started as a farmer’s producer company. Our integrated model right from soil testing, plant biologicals based on ‘Regenerative Agricultural’ are helping thousands of our farmer members to nurture an active and healthy soil. Our unique model ensures better returns for smallholder farmers and fresh and nutritious food for the consumer."

Co-founder Nidhi Nirmal added, ‘We are proud to have the largest assortment in the FnV space and service anywhere in Mumbai and Pune within 4-6 hours of ordering. We have multiple slots from where the customers can choose for delivery or they can simply walk-in to our nearest ‘Farm Stores'.

Shilpa Shetty will be seen next in the Indian Police Force where she is the first female cop in Rohit Shetty's cop universe along with Sukhee and recently announced Magnum-opus KD where she revealed the first look.

ALSO READ: Shilpa Shetty invests Rs. 2.25 crore in Shark Tank fame start-up WickedGud

