Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who has been winning hearts with her remarkable performances on the silver screen, has recently added another feather to her cap. The talented starlet has treated herself to a brand-new luxury car, and it's none other than the prestigious black Mercedes Maybach, which costs over Rs. 2.70 crores. Kiara's latest acquisition has quickly become the talk of the town, further solidifying her status as one of the rising stars in the film industry.

On Tuesday evening, Kiara was captured stepping out of her shiny new car and making her way towards the dubbing studio in her brand-new luxury car. She acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi with a friendly wave and a radiant smile, pausing briefly to strike a pose for the cameras. Kiara appeared effortlessly stunning in her comfortable yet stylish ensemble. She opted for a white tank top paired with a matching printed co-ord set, consisting of an oversized shirt adorned with stripes and loose-fitting pants. Her sleek ponytail added to her chic appearance, completing her overall fashionable look.

On the personal front, Kiara recently travelled back to India from her Japan trip with husband Sidharth Malhotra. For those who may not be aware, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani took their love story to the next level by exchanging vows in a magical wedding ceremony on February 7. The grand event took place at the enchanting Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan, creating a truly fairy-tale-like atmosphere.

On the professional front, Kiara Advani is currently gearing up for her upcoming project, Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan. The talented actress recently took to her Instagram to share a captivating teaser of the film, building anticipation among her followers. This marks her second collaboration with actor Kartik Aaryan, following the remarkable success of their previous film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which emerged as one of the biggest box-office hits of the previous year. She also has Game Changer in her pipeline.

