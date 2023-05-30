comscore

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Awez Darbar, Anjali Arora, Mahesh Poojary shoot for the promo for Salman Khan-hosted show

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Awez Darbar, Anjali Arora, Mahesh Poojary shoot for the promo for Salman Khan-hosted show

The shoot commenced on May 28 and three of them are all set to enter the house as contestants. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Salman Khan is set to host the second season of the digital version of Bigg Boss. Following Karan Johar, this season of Bigg Boss OTT will be hosted by Khan and the contestants have begun to shoot for the promo.

According to the sources, creative producer Mahesh Poojary, dancer and choreographer Awez Darbar and Kaccha Badam fame Anjali Arora have already shot the promo. The shoot commenced on May 28 and three of them are all set to enter the house as contestants.

The existing contestants are given enough content for the show and the makers do not want to jinx it. Hence, they have decided that there might be more entries. As far as contestants are concerned, amongst the several names floating on the internet, a few of them are Sambhavna Seth, Pooja Gor, Poonam Pandey, Jia Shankar, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faizu and Anurag Doval.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan to bring the Bigg Boss magic to OTT, shooting for a promo featuring Raftaar: Report

