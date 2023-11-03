Thieves stole the mobile phones of at least 30 Shah Rukh Khan fans who had gathered outside his residence, Mannat, to wish him on his 58th birthday.

In an unfortunate turn of events, at least 30 ardent fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had their mobile phones stolen during the actor's 58th birthday celebration outside his residence in suburban Bandra. The incident unfolded in the early hours of Thursday as a sea of SRK enthusiasts had gathered outside his iconic home, Mannat, to extend their wishes to the beloved actor.

Theft at Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday bash outside Mannat: 30 fans lose mobile phones

The Mumbai Police confirmed the incident, with ANI reporting, "Maharashtra | More than 30 mobile phones of fans gathered outside 'Mannat' yesterday, stolen. The thieves took advantage of the crowd that had gathered there to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday. Case registered at Bandra Police Station: Mumbai Police." Two separate complaints were registered by the Bandra police against unidentified individuals in connection with the theft.

The first complaint was filed by a 23-year-old photographer from a national newspaper who had come to Bandra Bandstand with friends to join the crowd outside Mannat. Around 12.30 am, he discovered that his mobile phone, which he had kept in his pocket, was missing. Upon further inquiry, he realized that many others in the crowd had also fallen victim to the theft. Subsequently, he reported the incident to the Bandra police, leading to a collective complaint from numerous fans.

In total, the police were informed of the theft of mobile phones from 17 fans who had gathered outside Mannat to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. This unfortunate incident occurred despite the significant security measures in place to manage the large crowd and prevent untoward events.

For the unversed, every year on November 2, hundreds of fans assemble outside Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow, Mannat, to express their birthday wishes to the actor. Shah Rukh Khan traditionally acknowledges his fans by coming out of his residence to thank them for their love and support.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan dances to Jawan and Pathaan’s tracks for fans on his 58th birthday, cuts 3-tier cake; watch videos

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.