The birthday of Shah Rukh Khan was also much awaited this year as Dunki’s teaser was going to be unveiled on the big day. Called ‘Dunki Drop 1’, it was 1 minutes 58 seconds long. Bollywood Hungama had reported on October 30 that one more teaser is also in the offing. The second teaser’s duration is 58 seconds. Both the teasers were passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on October 30.

Four more teasers of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki passed by CBFC; 3 of them passed with a U/A certificate

Bollywood Hungama has now learned that four more teasers of Dunki has been granted a censor certificate today. The third teaser is 58 seconds long and the fourth teaser is 1 minute 48 seconds long. The fifth teaser has a run time of 1 minute 50 seconds. The sixth and final teaser has a duration of 1 minute 51 seconds.

The third, fourth and sixth teaser have been granted a ‘U/A’ certificate. Only the fifth teaser has been passed with a ‘U’ certificate.

Interestingly, the name of the applicant and producer on the certificate is Sahil Chandramohan Khosla. As per sources, he’s a part of Rajkumar Hirani Films, which has also produced the film. The development is significant as instead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, it is Rajkumar Hirani’s production house that completed the censor process.

It now remains to be seen when these teasers will be out and whether a trailer of Dunki will also be out.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. It arrives in cinemas on December 22, 2023.

