The year 2022 was a terrible one for Bollywood with many big-ticket films falling like a pack of cards at the ticket window. 2023 began with a bang with Pathaan but then the subsequent months were not as exciting. Things improved from July. In August, the collections went to another level thanks to films like Gadar 2 and Jailer. September, meanwhile, was also outstanding as it saw the result of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, which emerged as a monstrous blockbuster.

Thanks to Jawan, Gadar 2, Jailer, PVR Inox records the best quarter of ALL TIME; revenue doubles to Rs. 1082 crores

Hence, it doesn’t come as a surprise that the biggest multiplex chain in India, PVR Inox, has recorded the best quarter of all time. In the second quarter of the financial year, it amassed a net profit of Rs. 207 crores. During the second quarter of the previous year, PVR Inox (both were separate entities then) had recorded a loss of Rs. 70 crores. The revenue (from all avenues) also doubled to Rs. 2020 crores from Rs. 1082 crores, as per a report in The Economic Times.

In Q2, PVR Inox saw gross box-office collections amounting to Rs. 1336 crores. The footfalls during these months were nearly 4.84 crores. Besides Gadar 2, Jailer and Jawan, the other Hindi films that performed exceptionally between July and September are Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, OMG 2 and Dream Girl 2. Meanwhile, July was dominated by successful Hollywood films like Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning - Part One, Oppenheimer and Barbie.

PVR Inox chief financial officer Nitin Sood stated, “It's the best quarter of all time for PVR Inox. We were reasonably confident that business would come back. The debate over whether people want to watch movies in theatres is over. Films across the board have been done across multiple languages.”

It now remains to be seen if the third quarter manages to reach the level or even surpass Q2. The possibility is there since there are tremendous expectations from Salman Khan’s Diwali release Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan’s Christmas bonanza Dunki and Prabhas’ much-awaited Salaar.

