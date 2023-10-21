comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 21.10.2023 | 1:34 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj Yaariyan 2 Tiger 3 Jawan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Jawan star Sanya Malhotra to make a cameo appearance in Varun Dhawan–Atlee Kumar’s next project: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Jawan star Sanya Malhotra to make a cameo appearance in Varun Dhawan–Atlee Kumar’s next project: Report

en Bollywood News Jawan star Sanya Malhotra to make a cameo appearance in Varun Dhawan–Atlee Kumar’s next project: Report
By Monica Yadav -

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is set to star in the next production of Jawan director Atlee Kumar. The anticipated film promises to be an adrenaline-pumping action spectacle. It is already known that Wamiqa Gabbi is set to star in the movie. However, as per a report in Pinkvilla, Jawan star Sanya Malhotra has accepted an offer to make a cameo appearance.

Jawan star Sanya Malhotra to make a cameo appearance in Varun Dhawan–Atlee Kumar’s next project: Report

Jawan star Sanya Malhotra to make a cameo appearance in Varun Dhawan–Atlee Kumar’s next project: Report

“Sanya readily accepted Atlee's request for a cameo. She had a wonderful experience working with him on Jawan, and no way could she turn down his offer. This cameo is her way of showing gratitude to Atlee for giving her a blockbuster like Jawan. She shot for her brief sequence with Varun in Bandra earlier this month,” a source told the publication.

Penned and helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Kalees, known for his expertise in delivering gripping narratives, the movie is set to be a high-octane rollercoaster ride filled with thrilling moments and larger-than-life action sequences.

Produced by Murad Khetani & Priya Atlee and presented by Atlee, Varun Dhawan will wrap up the project by February of 2024. VD 18 is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on May 31, 2024.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan extends warm birthday wishes to Jawan director Atlee; says, “Please enjoy your much deserved break now!!!”

More Pages: Varun Dhawan and Atlee Kumar’s Next Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video win big at…

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2:…

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2:…

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2: Can…

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2:…

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2:…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification