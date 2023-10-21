Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is set to star in the next production of Jawan director Atlee Kumar. The anticipated film promises to be an adrenaline-pumping action spectacle. It is already known that Wamiqa Gabbi is set to star in the movie. However, as per a report in Pinkvilla, Jawan star Sanya Malhotra has accepted an offer to make a cameo appearance.

Jawan star Sanya Malhotra to make a cameo appearance in Varun Dhawan–Atlee Kumar’s next project: Report

“Sanya readily accepted Atlee's request for a cameo. She had a wonderful experience working with him on Jawan, and no way could she turn down his offer. This cameo is her way of showing gratitude to Atlee for giving her a blockbuster like Jawan. She shot for her brief sequence with Varun in Bandra earlier this month,” a source told the publication.

Penned and helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Kalees, known for his expertise in delivering gripping narratives, the movie is set to be a high-octane rollercoaster ride filled with thrilling moments and larger-than-life action sequences.

Produced by Murad Khetani & Priya Atlee and presented by Atlee, Varun Dhawan will wrap up the project by February of 2024. VD 18 is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on May 31, 2024.

