Teaser of John Abraham starrer Attack attached to Spider-Man: No Way Home

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The makers of John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Attack have taken an interesting route of attaching the action-packed entertainer teaser of the film with the worldwide superhero movie Spider-Man: No Way Home on the Big Screen.

Teaser of John Abraham’s Attack attached to Spider-Man: No Way Home

John Abraham’s Attack has created massive anticipation since the first poster and now with the recently launched teaser has built an enormous amount of curiosity/excitement amongst the audiences, the fans are waiting with bated breath to watch the daring rescue mission led by a lone ranger Officer.

Pen Studios, JA Entertainment, and Ajay Kapoor Production have formulated a remarkable strategy by attaching a Bollywood movie teaser Attack to the prints of a Hollywood movie Spider-Man: No Way Home in cinemas in India. The grand visuals of the high-octane action entertainer will indeed be a treat to watch on the big screen for the viewers.

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions present John Abraham's Action Entertainer Attack. A JA Entertainment Film, directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, releasing worldwide in cinemas on 28th January 2022.

More Pages: Spider-Man - No Way Home (English) Box Office Collection , Spider-Man - No Way Home (English) Movie Review

