Two days after Kareena Kapoor Khan tested positive for COVID-19, her house help also tested positive for the virus, according to BMC on December 15. Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor, on the other hand, tested positive after her mother Maheep Kapoor was infected with the virus. In addition to Kareena and Maheep, their close friends Amrita Arora and Seema Khan have both tested positive in the previous several days.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar, his family, and his staff have all tested negative for Covid-19, according to a statement released by the filmmaker on Wednesday morning. In fact, Karan claimed that he tested himself twice to ensure that he was safe. On December 8, Karan threw a dinner get-together at his Mumbai residence, which was attended by Kareena and other celebrities. The gathering, which is taking place in the midst of the Omicron fear, has been widely criticised. Karan Johar declared in a statement that his meal for eight people was not a "party" and that his home was not a COVID "hotspot."

The BMC also stated that it had gathered samples from 110 persons who had been in contact with the celebrities, but the results were negative. Malaika Arora and Alia Bhatt were also tested, but their results were negative as well. Kareena's housekeeper was not among those tested by BMC, but she had herself tested after learning of the actor's results.

The five buildings where Kareena, Amrita, Seema, Maheep, and Karan live were sealed by the local authorities on Tuesday. The BMC has now opened these buildings, however, the remaining four flats, with the exception of Johar's, will stay sealed.

“In the last two days, we have conducted RT-PCR test on 110 people. Samples of building residents and those who came in contact with the patients were collected. All of them have tested negative. Following this, we have removed the seal from buildings and as per protocol but the flats will remain sealed,” The Indian Express quoted Additional Municipal Commissioner, (Western Suburb) Suresh Kakani as saying.

Also Read: After Kareena Kapoor Khan tests positive for COVID-19, BMC seals four buildings in Khar and Bandra

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.