Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film Ulajh has been in the news for quite some time. This is mostly because of the unusual cast of the film, which also includes Gulshan Devaiah and Meiyang Chang. Now, the teaser of the movie is all set to release tomorrow at 11 am IST.

The news was shared by Janhvi on her official Instagram page. She shared a video where the title of the movie appears jumbled and then appear in the right order, which goes with the theme of the film. She captioned the post as, “#UlajhTeaser out tomorrow at 11am!”

The announcement was enough to spark excitement among Janhvi’s fans on Instagram. This was evident from the numerous comments on the post where they expressed their happiness and wished her good luck for the film.

Jahvi had wrapped shooting for Ulajh in September last year. At that time, she had posted an emotional note, which read, “It’s a wrap. still having dreams of the world we tried to create. Each film has been a lesson, and it’s story deeply and coincidently intertwined with things happening in my life. And through Suhanas journey, and the journey of making this film- my biggest learning has been to allow yourself to love what you do, to identify if you’re doing it for the right reasons, to let go of baggage and external pressures and opinions. To get off a hamster wheel that leads to nowhere and let yourself walk to your own pace, as long as you believe in where you’re going.”

Ulajh is directed by Sudhanshu Saria. The film will be reportedly releasing on July 5.

