Not too long ago, ZEE TV announced a new show that revolves around a child playing a catalyst in the relationship between his single mother and the man who loves her in Main Hoon Saath Tere. After popular actor Ulka Gupta and Imlie actor Karan Vohra were roped in to play leads Janhvi and Aryaman on the show, featuring alongside them will be Mansi Srivastava, best known for her role as Bhavya in Ishqbaaz. She will be seen playing Aryaman’s sister, Raina.

Ishqbaaz fame Mansi Srivastava to play a negative character in new show Main Hoon Saath Tere

Although she is the youngest daughter of the Bundela family, she is very ambitious and works hard to achieve her goals. But she despises Aryaman and doesn't want him to own any part of the Bundela property as he is the son from her father’s second marriage. Her character in the show will be the source of a lot of conflict and complications in Aryaman’s life.

Speaking about her character, Mansi Srivastava said, “I am back on Zee TV after my stint in Kundali Bhagya, and my role in Main Hoon Saath Tere is even more exciting. My character, Raina will keep the audience on the edge of their seats with her wickedness. The look is classy and sharp with straight, silky hair and designer sarees. She acts very entitled, and as Aryaman is her step-brother, she feels he doesn’t deserve any of the inheritance. She is vile and can go to any lengths to fulfill her needs. I have started shooting for the show and am looking forward to seeing the audience’s reaction towards our show and my new character.”

Coming to Main Hoon Saath Tere, the show promises to take its viewers through the journey of a single mother, Janvi (Ulka Gupta), underlining the constant social scrutiny and numerous challenges a mother has to face while doubling up as a parent. Janvi lives with her son Kian, who is the nucleus of her world but despite their strong bond, Kian experiences the void of a man’s presence in the house, more as a partner for his mother than a father for himself The plot thickens when Janvi crosses paths with an affluent businessman Aryaman (Karan Vohra) and the two end up working under the same roof.

The show, which will be an innocent take on love, life, and relationships, is all set to premiere on April 29 at 07:30 pm on Zee TV.

