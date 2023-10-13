Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta has filed an FIR against Rakhi Sawant at Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai. Dutta has accused Sawant of causing her psychological trauma during the Me Too movement in 2018.

Tanushree Dutta files FIR against Rakhi Sawant; accuses her of causing “psychological trauma” during Me Too in 2018

Dutta has said that Sawant made many false and defamatory statements against her, which damaged her reputation and career. She has also alleged that Sawant was part of a conspiracy to discredit her and sabotage her career.

Dutta has said that she is taking this legal action against Sawant to protect herself from further harm and to seek justice. She has also urged other victims of bullying and harassment to speak out and fight for their rights.

In an interview with the media, Dutta said, "I have come to lodge an FIR against Rakhi Sawant for the psychological trauma she suffered during the Me Too movement in 2018. In the FIR, many penal codes have been added for various reasons. We have made a record of every statement that she has given against me. This time he will not be spared. Now the process has started, they will take action soon and I have made the complete background available to them."

Dutta also shared what actually happened. She said, "The background is that during the film Horn OK Please, they first removed Rakhi and included me in the film and then after the controversy with Nana Patekar, they again took Rakhi back. So this is a plan. The move was to promote the film using my name. They bounced all my cheques. It was all planned and Rakhi was a part of it."

Dutta also spoke about the trauma she went through because of Sawant's statements. She said, "Because of Rakhi, I have gone through a lot of emotional and psychological trauma. She had said such terrible things about me. I could not bear it. Every year there is a new drama to remain in the limelight. She ruined my entire reputation. She attacked my personal life, and because of her, I could not get married. Rakhi kept troubling me for a long time."

Dutta has urged other victims of bullying and harassment to speak out and fight for their rights. She said, "I want people to open their eyes and take strict action against people like Rakhi. My career was going very well and she completely ruined it for me.

