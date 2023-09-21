Actress Tanushree Dutta has come out in support of Adil Khan Durrani in his feud with Rakhi Sawant. Tanushree accused Rakhi of trying to tarnish her image during the Me Too movement and of being a psychopath who allegedly attacked her verbally and harmed her mental health.

Tanushree Dutta calls Rakhi Sawant “Evil”, supports Adil Khan Durrani; says, “She will turn into a bechari and…”

Tanushree said that Rakhi is an aggressive person who fights like a man. She also said that Rakhi is evil and that she flips when she realises she is about to get caught. In a press conference, Tanushree asserted, “The aggression she has, she fights like an aggressive man. I saw how in Adil and Rajshree's case she has a new person every day to tell lies. I don't know where she finds such people, she is evil.”

Tanushree further added, “Despite changing so many religions she couldn't change herself. I have heard many times that she flips when she realises that she will get caught. Suddenly she will turn into a bechari and talk about her hardships.”

Adil Khan Durrani also held Rakhi Sawant responsible for his parents' health issues. He claimed that the BP and diabetes issues that his parents got are because of Rakhi. He also said that Rakhi put him in jail for no reason and that his parents were devastated when they found out.

Durrani claimed that even after he came out of jail, the allegations that Rakhi made against him have troubled and affected his parents. For the unversed, Rakhi and Adil were in a relationship for a few months in 2023. The relationship ended in acrimony, with Rakhi accusing Durrani of domestic violence and infidelity.

Also Read: Gauahar Khan takes indirect dig at Rakhi Sawant over Umrah trip: “I wonder how a drama-hungry person gets…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.