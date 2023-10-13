Ever since her cryptic post in March about ‘sequels’, audiences are eagerly waiting for her to announce about Veere Di Wedding sequel, which originally featured Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. And it seems that they have some great news now! While her earlier announcement about reuniting with Kareena turned out to be for The Crew, it seems that Rhea has also been working separately on the sequel to this chic-flick wedding drama. And recently, the producer-filmmaker also confirmed on the same.

Rhea Kapoor confirms sequel to Veere Di Wedding 2; says, “it’s not going to be what anybody expects”

Rhea Kapoor, who is basking in the rave reviews for Thank You For Coming, decided to reveal to fans about the sequel to the Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer saying, “I’m working on Veere Di Wedding 2. It will be very different, it’s not going to be what anybody expects. I didn’t want to do it until I knew that it would be better than the first one and I knew that it was going to be hard because Veere Di Wedding is my everything.” However, the producer is yet to give a confirmation on the casting. “It’s such an important film for me. I love that film and very attached to it. I didn’t want to do it if I didn’t get the same amount of joy I did from making the first one. So, yes, Veere Di Wedding 2 is in the works,” she added.

Although she didn’t reveal any details about the return of the cast in the Veere Di Wedding sequel, in the same interaction, Rhea Kapoor also asserted about reuniting with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja for an upcoming film. For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor is yet to make an announcement about her return project after the actress went on maternity leave last year.

On the other hand, Rhea Kapoor’s next production The Crew starring a host of popular celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, among others is slated for release on March 22 next year.

Also Read: Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor confront misogynistic comments on Thank You For Coming; defend their vision

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.