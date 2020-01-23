Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior has been wreaking havoc at the box office and is expected to enter the Rs. 200 crore club soon. It has only been 2 weeks since the release and it is currently one of the most talked-about films in the cinema. The movie depicts the tale of the brave Maratha Warrior, Tanhaji Malusare and is being loved by the audiences all across the country.

The CM of Maharashtra, Uddav Thackeray, has been kind enough to declare this Om Raut directorial as tax-free across the state. Moves by this gesture of the CM, Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter to express his gratitude. He tweeted, “Thank you Uddhav Thackeray ji for declaring #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior tax-free in the state of Maharashtra. @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra”

Thank you Uddhav Thackeray ji for declaring #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior tax-free in the state of Maharashtra.@OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 22, 2020

