Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior declared tax-free in Maharashtra, Ajay Devgn thanks CM Uddhav Thackeray

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior has been wreaking havoc at the box office and is expected to enter the Rs. 200 crore club soon. It has only been 2 weeks since the release and it is currently one of the most talked-about films in the cinema. The movie depicts the tale of the brave Maratha Warrior, Tanhaji Malusare and is being loved by the audiences all across the country.

Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior declared tax-free in Maharashtra, Ajay Devgn thanks CM Uddhav Thackeray

The CM of Maharashtra, Uddav Thackeray, has been kind enough to declare this Om Raut directorial as tax-free across the state. Moves by this gesture of the CM, Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter to express his gratitude. He tweeted, “Thank you Uddhav Thackeray ji for declaring #TanhajiTheUnsungWarrior tax-free in the state of Maharashtra. @OfficeofUT @CMOMaharashtra”

Take a look at the tweet.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan expresses his problems with the politics of Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, gets trolled on social media

More Pages: Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection , Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior Movie Review

