Last Updated 23.01.2020 | 12:00 PM IST

Lawyer Aparna Bhat moves to Delhi High Court after Chhapaak makers don’t give her credit despite court’s orders

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer Aparna Bhat had filed contempt in court against the Chhapaak makers for not giving her due credit in the film. Even after the court’s orders, the makers have not given her credit in the Deepika Padukone starrer and looks like Aparna is not willing to back down from this fight. She claims that the makers have not given her credit as the movie screens internationally, but gave her the due credit as it screened in India.

Aparna Bhat represented Laxmi Agarwal in the trial against her attackers and has filed contempt in Delhi High Court after the makers chose to ignore the court’s orders. She feels that the makers should give her the credit she deserves since she was the one who backed Laxmi when no one else did.

The makers of Chhapaak have not spoken on this matter so far.

Also Read: Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar opens up on Deepika Padukone’s visit to JNU

More Pages: Chhapaak Box Office Collection , Chhapaak Movie Review

