Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Maine Pyar Kiya pair Salman Khan and Bhagyashree to launch Rajveer Deol and Paloma starrer Dono’s title track on August 16

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Maine Pyar Kiya pair Salman Khan and Bhagyashree to launch Rajveer Deol and Paloma starrer Dono’s title track on August 16

Maine Pyar Kiya pair Salman Khan and Bhagyashree to launch Rajveer Deol and Paloma starrer Dono's title track on August 16

The Maine Pyar Kiya stars will join forces to launch Dono’s title track on the 16th of August.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Rajshri and Jio Studio’s Dono starring Rajveer Deol and Paloma, directed by Avnish S. Barjatya, has set the promise of it being an innocent love story, dealing with the urban issues of romance and relationship. The formula of a romance saga with debutant actors capturing the pulse of a generation is Dono’s vibe right now. Back in 1989, Rajshri’s Maine Pyar Kiya had the same vibe! It made Salman Khan everyone’s Prem and gave us the unforgettable Suman in Bhagyashree! Known as the OG flagbearers of Rajshri romance, they will join forces to launch Dono’s title track on the 16th of August.

Maine Pyar Kiya pair Salman Khan and Bhagyashree to launch Rajveer Deol and Paloma starrer Dono's ttle track on August 16

Maine Pyar Kiya pair Salman Khan and Bhagyashree to launch Rajveer Deol and Paloma starrer Dono’s title track on August 16

Salman Khan’s iconic character - Prem was born with his first association in 1989 with Rajshri. The film was Maine Pyar Kiya, directed by the – then debutant director Sooraj R. Barjatya. Opposite Salman was royalty herself, Bhagyashree making her cinema debut. The couple took the nation by storm and went on to create path-breaking box office records for a debutant film! 33 years later, Sooraj Barjatya’s son – Avnish S. Barjatya is all set to take this legacy forward! Salman and Bhagyashree will together launch the title track of Dono. This will be the first song to come from Dono’s anticipated album done by Shankar – Ehsan – Loy.

As Rajshri completes 76 years of its establishment on 15th August, Dono is Rajshri’s celebration film! For its 59th Film Production, titled Dono, Rajshri is in association with Jio Studios. Directed By - Avnish S. Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya. The creative Production is led by Sooraj R. Barjatya.

ALSO READ: From Gadar 2 to Dono, here’s how 2023 is turning out to be the year for the Deols

More Pages: Maine Pyar Kiya Box Office Collection

