Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan hospitalized ahead of finale? Sister Prerna Malhan shares health update

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan hospitalized ahead of finale? Sister Prerna Malhan shares health update

Bigg Boss OTT 2 finale will be streamed on JioCinema on August 14.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

One of the finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Abhishek Malhan, has been hospitalized ahead of the grand finale. Malhan, who is popularly known as Fukra Insaan, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after he fell ill. His sister Prerna Malhan confirmed the news on Twitter.

"Just got to know Abhishek is quite unwell and probably admitted in the hospital. So, he won't be able to perform for y'all tonight. He has entertained us thoroughly through and through the season. Let's pray for his speedy recovery," she wrote.

Malhan's hospitalization has come as a shock to his fans. He has been one of the most popular contestants on the show and is considered to be one of the frontrunners to win the trophy. His fans have been sending him wishes for his speedy recovery.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will take place on Monday night on the JioCinema app. Dream Girl 2 stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday will also grace the finale.

The last contestant to get eliminated from the show was Jiya Shankar. Besides Abhishek and Jiya, Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Falaq Naaz, Puneet Superstar, Aashika Bhatia, Akanksha Puri, and Jad Hadid also participated in the show this year.

