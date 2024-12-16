Globally celebrated Tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain passed away on Monday at the age of 73 in San Francisco. His family confirmed his demise in an official statement, citing idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis as the cause of death. Hussain's exceptional contribution to Indian classical music and his role as a cultural ambassador have left an indelible mark on the global music community.

Tabla Maestro Zakir Hussain dies at 73, confirms family

Hussain is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, his daughters Anisa Qureshi and Isabella Qureshi, their families, his brothers Taufiq and Fazal Qureshi, and his sister Khurshid Aulia.

Health Struggles and Family’s Statement

On Sunday, reports surfaced regarding the musician's deteriorating health, with flautist Rakesh Chaurasia revealing that Hussain had been admitted to a San Francisco hospital’s ICU with heart-related complications. However, premature reports of his passing were dismissed by his publicist, who had requested prayers for Hussain’s recovery.

In an official statement released on Monday, Hussain’s family confirmed the unfortunate news, saying: “His prolific work as a teacher, mentor, and educator has left an indelible mark on countless musicians. He hoped to inspire the next generation to go further. He leaves behind an unparalleled legacy as a cultural ambassador and one of the greatest musicians of all time.”

The family also requested privacy during this difficult time.

