Indian music enthusiasts will be spoiled for choice as Perfect Harmony Productions, in collaboration with Panache Media, announce a multi-city groundbreaking classical music celebration of musical genius. As We Speak, a global touring IP where tabla and bansuri meet upright bass and banjo, featuring the unparalleled talents of Grammy-winning maestros Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, and Rakesh Chaurasia, is set to captivate audiences in January 2025 with the seamless fusion of diverse musical influences.

Grammy winners Zakir Hussain, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia announce As We Speak India Tour in January 2025

These legendary musicians, each a Grammy Award laureate, have collectively garnered 31 prestigious awards for their virtuosity and novelty, including two for their 2023 album As We Speak. Their powerful performance is a testament to music’s ability to unite diverse cultures and inspire profound emotional connections. Together, the quartet will create a harmonious tapestry, seamlessly blending the intricate rhythms and melodic nuances of Indian classical music with the improvisational freedom and groove of Western jazz.

Tabla wizard Zakir Hussain states, “India holds a special place in my heart. Returning to my homeland to perform with such incredible musicians is a dream come true. This concert is a celebration of the universal language of music. It's an opportunity to explore the common ground between Indian classical and Western jazz, and to create something truly unique and inspiring. Collaborating with Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Rakesh Chaurasia has been a dream come true. Their musical brilliance and open-mindedness have made this project a truly unforgettable experience. I'm excited to share the magic of our music with Indian audiences.”

Banjo legend Béla Fleck states, “India is a country rich in musical traditions. I've always been fascinated by the complexity and beauty of Indian classical music. Performing in India is a dream come true. I've always admired the passion and enthusiasm of Indian audiences."

Double bass virtuoso Edgar Meyer states, “I'm excited to explore the connections between Indian classical music and Western jazz. I hope that our performance will inspire new conversations about the universal language of music."

Acclaimed flautist Rakesh Chaurasia states, “I hope that our music can inspire young musicians and fans to explore the rich traditions of Indian classical music. Collaborating with such talented musicians from different backgrounds is a truly unique experience.”

Abhinav Upadhyay, Founder, Perfect Harmony Productions states, “We're thrilled to bring As We Speak to India for the first time. This tour is a celebration of the power of music to transcend geographies and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the magic of diversity."

Randhir Roy, Founder, Panache Media states, “We are glad to partner with this historic musical event that will be remembered for generations to come. Audiences can witness the unprecedented fusion of genres as these four musical giants come together on one stage.”

Touring in support of As We Speak not only showcases the group's breathtaking abilities as instrumentalists, but underscores the wide range of influences at their command. Across a dozen songs, this one-of-a-kind quartet glides easily between the cerebral complexity of Indian rhythm and the gut-level groove of a funky bass line, sounding equally at home with the rigors of raga. In concert, they fulfill the promise of the album's title with intensely rich and deeply satisfying performances that strike an exquisite balance between compositional rigor and conversational improvisation.

The Asia Pacific tour is organized and promoted by Perfect Harmony Productions and Panache Media, two entities with a proven track record of bringing world-class music to audiences across the globe since the last 27 years.

