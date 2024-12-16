Actor Aamir Khan completed the final shoot for his upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, on Sunday night at Film City, Mumbai. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film is now moving into an intensive post-production phase, including editing, visual effects, and sound design. This development follows Khan’s recent announcement of postponing the movie’s release to summer 2025.

Aamir Khan concludes Sitaare Zameen Par shooting, moves to post-production: Report

Final Shooting Details

A report by Mid-Day stated that the shoot was a day-long patch session that commenced at 2 PM and concluded late at night. “Aamir wanted to ensure the film was wrapped up on Sunday. With the shoot done, Sitaare Zameen Par has now reached the finish line,” shared a source. “The next steps include extensive editing, visual effects, and sound design to bring the film to life.”

Billed as a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par (2007), this project is an official adaptation of the Spanish sports comedy Campeones (2018). The story features Aamir Khan alongside Genelia Deshmukh in pivotal role.

Post-Production and Release Plans

The focus now shifts to the rigorous post-production phase. Khan is known for his meticulous approach to filmmaking, often conducting focus-group screenings to refine his movies. “He had done this with Dangal (2016) and Secret Superstar (2017). The feedback from these sessions is crucial for him to fine-tune the narrative,” the insider explained. The team plans to start focus-group screenings by February 2025, ensuring ample time for necessary adjustments.

Summer 2025 Release on the Cards

Originally slated for a December 2024 release, Khan postponed the launch to allow sufficient time for perfecting the film. Sitaare Zameen Par is now scheduled to hit theatres in the summer of 2025.

