Rachi Sharma will play the role of lawyer Durga whereas Adrija Roy will be Charu who doesn’t believe in friendship.

Colors show Durga Aur Charu, which started as a sequel to Barrister Babu, is all set to witness a thrilling turn as it jumps a decade into the future. Rachi Sharma will now bring to life the character of Durga, whereas Adrija Roy takes on the role of Charu after the show takes a ten-year leap.

Colors show Durga Aur Charu to feature Rachi Sharma and Adrija Roy in lead roles after 10-Year leap

The once inseparable sisters will now be seen leading separate lives, each pursuing their dreams and facing new challenges. Durga is now a successful lawyer and still looks up to Charu as her inspiration. But Charu has changed and she does not value friendship any longer. Despite their differences, the paths of Durga and Charu are bound to cross, but the future of their relationship remains uncertain. The makers want the audience to experience an emotional rollercoaster as they can once again witness the sisters navigate love, friendship, and their changing dynamics.

Talking about essaying the role of Durga, Rachi Sharma said, “Bringing Durga to life on screen has been a true labor of love for me. She is a character that resonates deeply with me, and I am honored to have the opportunity to bring her journey to life for the audience. She is a symbol of strength, love, and unwavering determination who will be an inspiration for all. Durga is a complex and multi-faceted character, and I am excited to delve into her world and bring her story to life. This role is a challenge, but I am up for it and can't wait to see where this journey takes me and the audience.”

Continuing, Adrija Roy who will be seen as Charu, added, "I am thrilled to be stepping into the role of Charu, who is a truly inspiring and fearless character. As an aspiring lawyer, Charu battles her challenges with passion and determination, always striving for justice and truth. Taking on this role is a huge responsibility, but I am eager to do it justice and bring my energy and enthusiasm to the character. I hope the audience continues to love and support the show as it takes this exciting leap forward, and I can't wait to share Charu's journey with everyone."

While the ten-year leap episode is expected to air from next week onwards, i.e. February 6, the show Durga Aur Charu airs from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm on COLORS.

