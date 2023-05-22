In a conversation, former TMKOC star Priya Ahuja, who played Rita Reporter, shared the behind-the-scenes struggles of being an actor on the Sab TV show.

The popular television sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making consistent headlines for a variety of reasons, sparking controversies within its production. The makers of the series have recently faced allegations from several former cast members. Another former actor to join the list is Priya Ahuja, who used to play the character of Rita Reporter.

For the unversed, initially, Shailesh Lodha, a former star of TMKOC, accused the show's makers of delaying his payment. More recently, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal came forward, accusing not only the production team but also Asit Kumar Modi, the creator of the show, of harassment. Following these revelations, Monika Bhadoriya, who portrayed the character of Bawri, shed light on the behind-the-scenes struggles of being an actor on the show.

In an interview with the Times Of India, Priya asserted, “The artists have to go through mental harassment when they work on Taarak Mehta. Asit Kumarr Modi bhai, Sohil Ramani or Jatin Bajaj (he’s like my younger brother) they never misbehaved with me. But as far work is concerned I’ve been subjected to unfair treatment.”

The actress further stated that she was completely unaware of her character's trajectory, even after her director husband's departure from the show. Priya revealed that she had attempted to seek clarification from the makers but received no response. Furthermore, she recounted instances where the show's producer, Asit Modi had made sexist remarks. She recalled, “Asit bhai has told me this many times ‘Malav is earning then why do you have to worry? You enjoy life like a queen.”

Ahuja also added that it is “unfortunate” that she did not get the basic respect despite working with the team for 14 long years. Speaking of the professional front, Priya recently made a comeback on the TV screens with StarPlus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

