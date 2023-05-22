Adah Sharma’s The Kerala Story is now the single most successful female-hero film of all times in Hindi. But Adah is already looking ahead. “In my next The Game Of Girgit, I play a cop. It's a cool film based on this app called the Blue Whale app. There was this whole thing a few years back. This game created quite an uproar. It should release soon on an OTT platform,” she informed.

SCOOP: Adah Sharma stars alongside Darsheel Safary in a ‘strange thriller’

Adah was busy with other projects while shooting for The Kerala Story. “I've shot The Game Of Girgit and two more films before The Kerala Story. Kerala happened to release first. We shot The Game Of Girgit in Bhopal last August. There’s one more film I did with Darsheel Safary, who was in Taare Zameen Par. That’s also a strange thriller, a lot of fun and creepy,” added Adah.

Adah, who celebrated her birthday on May11, sheepishly admits that she received far more attention on this birthday than ever before.

Directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, The Kerala Story also stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani. The film tells the story of three college girls, who are persuaded to convert to Islam by a fellow female student.

