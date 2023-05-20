After being a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for six years, Monika Bhadoriya, who played the popular character of Bawri, left the show in 2019.

After former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Shailesh Lodha accused the makers of delaying his payment, the show once again made headlines recently. For the unversed, recently, Jennifer Mistry, who used to play the role of Mrs Roshan Sodhi, accused the creator and producer of the show Asit Kumarr Modi of sexual harassment. And now, another TMKOC star Monika Bhadoriya has come forward and levelled more allegations on Modi. In fact, she also commented on Disha Vakani aka Daya Bhabhi’s absence from the show.

Former TMKOC star Monika Bhadoriya comments on Disha Vakani’s absence; says, “Asit Modi must have misbehaved with her”

In a conversation with News 18, Monika shared, “She (Disha) does not want to come back. Nobody wants to come back to this show. I don’t think so.” She further added, “She (Disha) is not coming back. She was the show’s lead. She has been missing for so long. Don’t you think they have tried very hard in getting her back? But she doesn’t want to come back.”

As the conversation progressed, Bhadoriya went on to say, “He (Asit Kumarr Modi) behaves the same way with everyone. He must have misbehaved with her (Disha) too. But she never used to take it seriously. She used to let go of things. ‘Chodo koi baat nahi’, ‘jaane do’ and all.”

Before concluding her take, Monika asserted that the reason no present cast member of TMKOC is raising their voice against Asit Kumarr Modi is that they depend on the show for their livelihood. She pointed out that a significant portion of the original TMKOC cast has already departed from the series, and she predicted that the remaining actors will also leave in the near future.

