After a successful first season, Bigg Boss OTT is all set to return on VOOT with its second season. While there are many names of contestants doing the rounds, the latest one is that of creative producer Mahesh Poojary. Although there has been no confirmation, sources close to the contestant have been asserting that he will be a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

A source close to the contestant confirmed the developments adding, “Yes, Mahesh Poojary has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers. He is quite keen to join the show and will be signing on the dotted line soon. For the unversed, Mahesh Poojary has worked as a creative producer for television, web series and songs in entertainment industry.

Besides him, other names that are doing the rounds include Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen, who had recently confessed that he has been approached for the show, newly turned father Zaid Darbar, son of Ismail Darbar and husband of Gauahar Khan, model and reality show star Poonam Pandey, digital celebrity Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu, reality show star Munawar Farooqui among others.

While the last season was hosted by Karan Johar, rumours had it that the filmmaker will be hosting the second season. However, now it is being said that Bigg Boss host Salman Khan will be hosting on the OTT platform too. While the television Bigg Boss recently had its sixteenth season, the OTT follows a slightly different format. Moreover, audiences get to witness more updates on what their contestants are up to in the house.

The first season of Bigg Boss OTT featured celebrities like Divya Agarwal, Uorfi Javed, Bollywood actors Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat, choreographer Nishant Bhat, singer Neha Bhasin, popular television actress Ridhima Pandit, among others with Divya winning the trophy.

