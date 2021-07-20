Last week, talented actress Taapsee Pannu took everyone by surprise by announcing that she has turned producer with Outsiders Films. It also came to light that her maiden venture would be a film titled Blurr. The poster of this Ajay Bahl-directed thriller was also unveiled and it generated excitement. Soon, it became clear that it’s an official remake of 2010 Spanish film Julia’s Eyes, directed by Guillem Morales and written by him and Oriol Paulo. Oriol Paulo, interestingly, later directed The Invisible Guest (2016), that was remade in Hindi as Badla (2019), also starring Taapsee Pannu.

Today, an announcement was made that Ritiesh Deshmukh will feature in a pivotal role in a Marathi film, titled Adrushya. It also stars Manjari Fadnnis (of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na fame) and Pushkar Jog and is directed by Kabir Lal. The latter has also been a reputed cinematographer who had worked on Riteish’s first film, Tujhe Meri Kasam (2003).

Interestingly, Adrushya, as per reports, is also an adaptation of Julia’s Eyes. And that’s not all. Kabir Lal is also remaking this film in Bengali, Tamil and Telugu as well. The Bengali remake, moreover, is already on floors and is titled Antardrishti, starring Rituparna Sengupta. Along with the Marathi version, Riteish also features in the Bengali version, but in a cameo. He plays the role of the boss of Rituparna’s character at a prize distribution ceremony.

The shoot of Adrushya is already over while that of Antardrishti is going on. The Tamil remake, Un PaarvaiIyil, is led by Gayathrie Shankar. On the other hand, the Telugu remake, Agochara, stars Esha Chawla. The shoots of the Southern remakes are also going on.

Julia’s Eyes is the story of a woman who is slowly losing her sight whilst trying to investigate the mysterious death of her twin sister. With its 5 remakes being made in 5 different languages, it remains to be seen which film would be out first. Rituparna Sengupta said in a recent interview that Antardrishti would release first. Whether that happens or whether Blurr or some other remake manages to make it to cinemas first remains to be seen.

A similar scenario had emerged some years back with the remakes of the 2013 acclaimed Malayalam film, Drishyam, starring Mohanlal. The Hindi remake was also titled Drishyam and it starred Ajay Devgn and Tabu. It was out in 2015, 5 weeks before the Tamil remake, Papanasam, starring Kamal Haasan. 3 more remakes were also made – Drishya (2014) in Kannada, Dharmayuddhaya (2017) in Sinhala and Sheep Without A Shepherd (2019) in Chinese.

