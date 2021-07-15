Actor Taapsee Pannu is turning producer. After working for more than a decade in Indian cinema, Taapsee adds another milestone in her career, as she launches her production house Outsiders Films. For Outsiders Films, she has joined forces with Pranjal Khandhdiya who is a content creator and producer for over 20 years. As her first venture, the actress will co-produce her next film.

According to the sources, "Taapsee Pannu will co-produce the Hindi remake of Spanish psychological thriller, Julia's Eyes. The actress is headlining the project and it will be her first co-production. It stars Gulshan Devaiah as well. The makers will make an official announcement soon."

After Bollywood Hungama's report, it was confirmed that Taapsee will co-produce Blurr. Written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl, the film arrives in theatres in 2022.

The Spanish thriller is directed by Guille Morales. The film tells the story of a woman who's slowly losing her sight whilst trying to investigate the death of her twin sisters. Julia’s Eyes is also being remade in Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, and Marathi languages. This will be Taapsee's second Spanish remake after Badla (2019) which was a remake of The Invisible Guest.

The film is being produced by Vishal Rana and Anthony Dsouza of Echelon Productions, Pranjal Khandhdiya of Mango Purple Media Network in association with Zee Studios.

On the film front, Taapsee is set for a season chock-a-bloc with her next Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, DooBaaraa, a south film, Shabaash Mithu, and with many under the pipeline.

