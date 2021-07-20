Bollywood Hungama

Aditya Narayan spills the beans on The Indian Idol finale

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

All eyes are now riveted to the grand finale of the Indian Idol’s most controversial season to date. The show’s host singer Aditya Narayan shared some exclusive details on the forthcoming mega-event: “We have a 12-hour finale from 12 pm to 12 am. And we’re shooting it over a span of 3 days, barring the result announcement. The judges and I will also perform along with probably all of our top 15 contestants. Of course star guests will be there but don’t know who as of now.”

Aditya Narayan spills the beans on The Indian Idol finale

Aditya was delighted to have the impish-at-87 Asha Bhosle as star-judge on Indian Idol. “It’s always an honour to have Ashaji on the show. The season would have been incomplete without her presence.”

Aditya reveals that Ashaji is expected to be back on Indian Idol. “Yes, we are trying to have her back on the show. Glad to know through her management that she really enjoyed the episode. I truly feel beyond lucky that she is fond of me.”

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor lip syncs to ‘Pyar Kar’ with Arunita Kanjilal and shakes a leg with Aditya Narayan on Indian Idol 12

