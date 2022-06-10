comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.06.2022 | 2:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Samrat Prithviraj Major Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Jugjugg Jeeyo Janhit Mein Jaari Nikamma
follow us on

Taapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu’s trailer to be released on June 20

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in the film Shabaash Mithu. This biopic is based on the life of cricketing legend Mithali Raj, who redefined the gentleman’s game not only in India but globally too. The iconic skipper recently announced her retirement from International Cricket after 23 years and there could be no better tribute than to depict her story on the silver screen. The much-anticipated film follows her journey of becoming an inspiration to women everywhere.  The trailer of the film will be released on June 20.

Taapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu's trailer to be released on June 20

Taapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu’s trailer to be released on June 20

Tapsee Pannu essays the role of an iconic cricketer, Mithali Dorai Raj. The celebrated skipper of the Indian Women's Cricket Team has a career spanning 23 years, 7 consecutive 50s in ODIs and has led India in 4 World Cups. The story tracks her journey from being an 8-year-old girl with a dream to become a cricketing legend.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, written by Priya Aven, the much-anticipated film is releasing in theatres on 15th July.

ALSO READ: “When I got to know about match-fixing I was heartbroken” – Taapsee Pannu on how she stopped being obsessed with Cricket

More Pages: Shabaash Mithu Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bhuvan Bam headlines Disney+ Hotstar’s…

Britney Spears marries her longtime…

Ranveer vs Wild: Ranveer Singh and Bear…

Mumbai Police confirms Salman Khan and Salim…

Pooja Hegde calls out airlines for rude…

Taxi Driver announces official cast lineup…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification