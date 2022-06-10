Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming comedy-drama series, Hotstar Specials presents Taaza Khabar explores just this with Bhuvan Bam in the lead set in Mumbai, this one-of-a-kind uplifting series will take viewers on a riveting new ride of a man stumbling upon magical powers and the ripples it creates in his humble life. Directed by comedy master Himank Gaur, the show has been penned by powerful writer duo Hussain & Abbas Dalal.

Bhuvan Bam headlines Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming comedy-drama Taaza Khabar

Based on the life of a sanitation worker, the series light-heartedly depicts class-based poverty and the human desire to lead a better life. The Hotstar Specials series marks the popular actor and content creator Bhuvan Bam’s first association with a streaming platform and will see him in an all-new fictional role.

Bhuvan Bam said, “I feel grateful that I got to explore a completely new side to wishful thinking with my character in Taaza Khabar. It has been a humbling experience prepping for this character and his antics. As we begin shooting, I'm confident that emoting this character is going to be fun, I already relate to this character so much. To think that I get to play this comical yet emotional character in my very first association with Disney+ Hotstar feels very special. I wholeheartedly hope the audience enjoys and cherishes this story just as much as I enjoyed bringing it to life.”

Producer Rohit Raj said, “Taaza Khabar is a plunge into a brand new genre and we as a team are always excited to delve into a new space. The script is very exciting and I’m looking forward to presenting a show that can be viewed and enjoyed by all.”

Director Himank Gaur said, “Receiving miraculous powers is a wish every human being harbours whenever faced with hardships. With Taaza Khabar, we re-look at the idea of wishful thinking and the consequences it can have if and when granted. Bhuvan Bam brought to this realistic role his own personal flair that I am confident will win over viewers…”

The show also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, JD Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathmesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, Shilpa Shukla and Mithilesh Chaturvedi in pivotal roles.

