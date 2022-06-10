Britney Spears’ first husband Jason Alexander, whom she divorced 55 days after their spontaneous Las Vegas wedding in January 2004, crashed her intimate wedding with Sam Asghari at her home in California, on Thursday.

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander gets arrested for crashing her private wedding with Sam Asghari

According to People’s report, the Ventura Sheriff's Department arrested Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander on an outstanding warrant Thursday as he trespassed at the Grammy Award winner's private wedding venue hours before her planned nuptials to fiancé Sam Asghari. "She's freaking out over this," a source close to Spears told the outlet.

Alexander livestreamed himself on Instagram as he roamed around the property, revealing their wedding decorations, which were still being arranged by party planners. In the footage, he spoke with event security, claiming to them that Spears had invited him to the wedding. "So, here's the inside scoop, guys, of the bull— wedding. Jason Alexander, what's up," he said, greeting the workers and even shaking one's hand.

"My name's Jason Alexander. Britney invited me here," Alexander claimed. "Britney Spears invited me here. She's my first wife, my only wife. I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash the wedding." Per the report, Spears' assistant Vicky T, who was alerted to trespassing by fans on Instagram, has since provided an update, assuring that the bride-to-be was unharmed.

"I've done everything I can while being out of the country to keep everyone safe," Vicky wrote on her Instagram Story. "Thank you to all the absolutely amazing and incredible fans for alerting me of so much. You are blessings. Thank you. Everyone is safe."

Jason Alexander has previously been arrested for violating an order of protection and stalking an unidentified woman in December 2021. He pleaded guilty to the charges on Jan. 4 and was ordered to serve nearly a year of probation. It marked Alexander’s third arrest in 13 months. He had been taken into police custody for driving under the influence in January 2021 and breaking security protocols at an airport in August.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got engaged in September last year, before Spears’ conservatorship was terminated in November. Spaers met Asghari, a fitness trainer, on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016. The pair were also expecting a child together, but later shared a heartbreaking note on social media last month announcing that they have lost their “miracle baby” in a miscarriage.

Also Read: Britney Spears marries her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in private ceremony

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.