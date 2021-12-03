comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.12.2021 | 11:40 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Antim – The Final Truth 83 Dhamaka Satyameva Jayate 2 Atrangi Re Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Taapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu to open innings in theatres worldwide on February 4, 2022

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Cinema and cricket are two of the biggest influencers in the life of Indians across the world. One can only then imagine the fervor when the studio behind National Award-winning sports biopics like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Mary Kom creates a film on the life of legendary cricketer Mithali Raj – Captain of Team India Women’s ODI. Marking Mithali Raj’s birthday, Viacom18 Studios today announced the release date for Shabaash Mithu. The Taapsee Pannu starrer is all set to hit the screens worldwide on 4th February, 2022.

Taapsee Pannu starrer Shabaash Mithu to open innings in theatres worldwide on February 4, 2022

Shabaash Mithu is the coming-of-age tale of women’s cricket in India as witnessed by the most successful woman cricketer the country has ever seen. The film chronicles the highs and lows, setbacks and moments of euphoria of Mithali’s life with Taapsee Pannu essaying the titular role. Also seen in the film will be the talented actor Vijay Raaz in a key role.

Shabaash Mithu has been shot across domestic and international locations to aptly bring alive Mithali’s iconic journey and her meteoric rise to the world stage. Produced by Viacom18 Studios, Shabaash Mithu’s Creative Producer is Ajit Andhare, while the film is Directed by Srijit Mukhe

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu reveals she chemically straightened her hair twice when she was in school

More Pages: Shabaash Mithu Box Office Collection

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Samara Tijori, daughter of Deepak Tijori,…

Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif and Rohit…

Mirzapur actor Brahma Mishra found dead in…

Vishal Furia's spine-chilling horror…

Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline to star in…

Alec Baldwin breaks down in first interview…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification