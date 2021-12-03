comscore

Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari goes back on floors; makers look to release in March 2022

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Just a few days back Bollywood Hungama had reported that the Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari had run into trouble. In fact, as per our well-placed industry sources, it was learnt that the film which had initially taken a break for Diwali, and whose shoot was hit by the pandemic, with a few crew members testing positive, had begun to face trouble which eventually lead to the shoot being stalled. Now, we hear that the makers have since resolved the issue and resumed the shoot.

Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Janhit Mein Jaari goes back on floors; makers look to release in March 2022

 

In fact, Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Janhit Mein Jaari has gone back on floors in Chanderi, MP, with the lead Nushrratt taking to the social media platform Instagram to announce the same. With shooting resumed the makers of the film are looking to complete the shoot by Christmas this year, with post-production commencing in January 2022.

As for the release of Janhit Mein Jaari, as per Raaj the makers of the film are looking to release in theatres in March 2022. Presented by Raaj Shaandilyaa, a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP, Janhit Mein Jaari is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav, and Rajesh Raghav, and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta. Written by Raaj Shandilyaa & directed by debutant, Jai Bantu Singh the quirky film also features Anud Dhaka, Annu Kapoor, and Paritosh Tripathi.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

