Taapsee Pannu has cemented her position as the undisputed queen of female-led films. With her performances, she has redefined what it means to be a leading lady. Films like Pink, Thappad, Badla, and Naam Shabana have showcased her ability to choose narratives that not only entertain but also provoke thought. Her role in Haseen Dillruba further added to her versatility, also making it the only OTT film to have its own female-led sequel.

Taapsee Pannu continues shooting for Gandhari amid festival time

A close source reveals that Taapsee is currently shooting for her next film, Gandhari, and will be celebrating the festival on its sets this year. “Taapsee Pannu started the year with a bang shooting for her next film Gandhari. She is currently shooting for the film and is celebrating the festival on the sets of the film this year. It’s a festival she loves and celebrates with her family, but as she is shooting this time around, she will be celebrating it on the sets of the film,” the source shared. This speaks volumes about Taapsee’s dedication to her craft while maintaining her festive spirit.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in the action packed film Gandhari.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu has kicked off second leg of Gandhari shoot, reveals source

More Pages: Gandhari Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.