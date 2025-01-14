comscore
Ranbir Kapoor to start shooting for Dhoom 4 in April 2026: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ranbir Kapoor to start shooting for Dhoom 4 in April 2026: Report

Ranbir Kapoor will begin filming for Dhoom 4 after wrapping up Ramayana and Love & War.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is set to commence filming for the much-anticipated Dhoom 4 in April 2026. As per a report by India Today, the YRF-backed action franchise will see Kapoor taking on a new and exciting role, marking his first appearance in the blockbuster series. Before diving into Dhoom 4, Kapoor is expected to wrap up his ongoing projects, including Ramayana and Love & War. The film is currently in pre-production, with casting underway for two female leads and an antagonist.

Transformation Awaits for Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, who has a packed slate of projects, will undergo a major makeover for his role in Dhoom 4. The report quoted a source saying, “The production team is exploring various looks for Ranbir that align with the franchise’s high-octane vibe.” The antagonist for the film is reportedly being chosen from the South Indian film industry, further adding to the excitement surrounding the project. Fans are eager to see how Kapoor will redefine the iconic franchise that previously featured stars like Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan.

Kapoor’s current commitments include his role as Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, co-starring Sai Pallavi and Yash, which is slated for a Diwali 2025 release. Additionally, he is filming Love & War, a romantic drama by Sanjay Leela Bhansali featuring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, set to release in March 2026.

Also Read: Yusuf Ibrahim reveals Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding was the “Toughest to manage”; REACTS to reports of couple hiring 200 bodyguards

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

