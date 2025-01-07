Taapsee Pannu has showcased his versatility in films across genres and is known for taking on challenging roles across genres. In the past, some of her popular roles in films like Pink (2016), Naam Shabana (2017), and Thappad (2020) have showcased how the actress loves taking up challenging and powerful performances which has now cemented her status as one of the queens of female-led films. Now, she is gearing up for her next, Gandhari. While the actress has completed her first schedule, now we hear that Pannu is all set for another major schedule of the entertainer.

Taapsee Pannu has kicked off second leg of Gandhari shoot, reveals source

Readers would be aware that the highly anticipated project marks her return to the action genre, promising a fierce and intense performance. According to sources close to the actress, Taapsee has resumed the second leg of shooting for the film. The source revealed, “After completing the first schedule of Gandhari in December, Taapsee has begun the shoot for the second schedule of the film.”

Sources close to the actress have promised that the actress is on her way to deliver another blockbuster with Gandhari, an action-thriller revolving around a mother’s fierce fight to rescue her abducted child. It is being said that the actress has been rigorously preparing for the demanding role, training in aerial yoga and strength building to perfect her action sequences. While her look is kept under wraps, the anticipation among fans has only grown, as Taapsee promises a performance that will leave a lasting impact.

Gandhari marks Taapsee Pannu's second collaboration with writer-producer Kanika Dhillon. The film, tentatively scheduled to release this year, promises to be an intense, emotional, and gripping tale.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu says, “I needed to make the unconventional work my conventional work” on her choice of roles

More Pages: Gandhari Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.