The year has begun on a cash-saving move for film lovers. The first edition of the Cinema Lovers Day of 2025 is all set to take place this Friday, that is, January 17. As it happens on this day, most theatres and multiplexes across the country will sell movie tickets for normal seats at a discounted price of Rs. 99. The move is expected to lead to an increase in footfalls and also in revenue.

EXCLUSIVE: Cinema Lovers Day on January 17; Emergency, Azaad to benefit as multiplexes to sell tickets for Rs. 99

The biggest beneficiary of this offer will be the new Hindi releases, namely Emergency and Azaad. Emergency features Kangana Ranaut in the role of the ex-Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Kangana also directs this film which also stars Milind Soman, Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Anupam Kher and others.

Azaad, meanwhile, marks the debut of Ajay Devgn's nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani. It is directed by Abhishek Kapoor of Rock On (2008) and Kedarnath (2018) fame. Ajay Devgn also stars in the film in a dynamic role.

From the holdover releases, Pushpa 2 might stand a chance as the extended cut will make it to cinemas on January 17. It features 20 minutes of additional footage; fans of the series might venture to cinemas to find out what was cut in the original version. The discounted rate can also be a huge factor.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, meanwhile, is doing great and it remains to be seen if its collections jump on January 17 since its tickets anyway are priced at around Rs. 150. The same applies to Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, which was re-released on January 10.

The other holdover releases which will take benefit of the Cinema Lovers Day offer are Fateh, Game Changer, Mufasa: The Lion King, Nosferatu etc.

Apart from Emergency and Azaad, two Hollywood films will also get the advantage of the offer. These two films are the scare fest Wolf Man and potential Oscar contender A Real Pain. Lastly, Satya will re-release on January 17 and fans of Bhiku Mhatre are in for a treat as they can catch the classic for just Rs. 99.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut calls Salman Khan “Good friend,” hopes to collaborate with him in the future: “We’ve had many opportunities where we could work together. But…”

More Pages: Azaad Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.