Swara Bhaskar tied the knot in February 2023 with politician Fahad Ahmad in a simple court ceremony. Post that, the couple celebrated their union with many festivities amid friends and family in a three-day ceremony. Now, the couple have announced the arrival of their first baby on social media and have also informed fans that the baby is due in October this year.

In a joint post with Fahad Ahmad on Instagram, Swara Bhaskar announced her pregnancy along with a series of photos flaunting her baby bump and a sweet note about dreams coming true. Her post read, “Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless!) as we step into a whole new world!” She also added several emojis from evil eye ones to heart eyes, to folded hands to showcase their happiness.

Many celebrities from the fraternity wished the to-be parents during this special occasion. Recently turned mother Gauahar Khan posted, “Many congratulations <3 all blessings n love” whereas designer Farah Khan Ali had a long message saying, “Congratulations to both of you. May you be blessed with a very healthy happy baby who brings you both much joy. Ameen.” Oscar winning producer Guneet Monga added, “Sooooo much to celebrate! Love love love!! And god bless you both and the little one <3<3 congratulations <3<3” Popular South actress Parvathy Thirovutu too commented, “Mubarak!” Besides them, many others like popular actor Nakuul Mehta’s wife Jankee Mehta, singer Harshdeep Kaur, and other dropped their congratulatory comments on the post.

After Swara Bhaskar married Fahad Ahmad in a simple court ceremony in February 2023, the couple hosted a series of functions including haldi, mehendi, sangeet, as well as a lavish reception for their friends were held in March 2023.

