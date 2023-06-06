Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom sequel in the works, soon to make official announcement; deets inside

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s upcoming project will mark the auteur’s much-anticipated return to Indian cinema after his recent triumph with What's Love Got To Do With It. The movie received an overwhelming response from the audience worldwide. Amid this, Shekhar Kapur is secretly developing Masoom.

Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom sequel in the works, soon to make official announcement; deets inside

As cinephiles eagerly await Kapur's new project, a source reveals, “Shekhar Kapur has been meticulously crafting the final script for Masoom... The New Generation will be the much-awaited sequel to his cult classic film Masoom. He is soon expected to make an official announcement. Recently, he was in India, and was discreetly conducting meetings to set the wheels in motion for this exciting venture.”

While further details about the movie remain under wraps, it is evident that Masoom... The New Generation will be met with unparalleled anticipation across India and the South Asian diaspora.

Masoom, a film directed by Shekhar Kapur, achieved cult classic status in Indian cinema when it was released on October 21, 1983. This film, along with Kapur's other iconic works like Bandit Queen and Mr. India, has had a lasting impact on the Indian film industry.

Kapur's contributions to cinema have not only shaped the Indian landscape but also extended to the international stage with his movies Elizabeth and Elizabeth: The Golden Age winning Oscar Awards. His vision for spotting talent has had a proven track record, having worked with actors such as Cate Blanchett, Eddie Redmayne and Heath Ledger before they were discovered by mainstream cinema.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap directorial Kennedy gets rave reviews from Sudhir Mishra and Shekhar Kapur

More Pages: Masoom Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.