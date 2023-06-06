comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.06.2023 | 2:54 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom sequel in the works, soon to make official announcement; deets inside 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom sequel in the works, soon to make official announcement; deets inside 

en Bollywood News Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom sequel in the works, soon to make official announcement; deets inside 

Shekhar Kapur secretly crafting Masoom The New Generation sequel generates anticipation.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s upcoming project will mark the auteur’s much-anticipated return to Indian cinema after his recent triumph with What's Love Got To Do With It. The movie received an overwhelming response from the audience worldwide. Amid this, Shekhar Kapur is secretly developing Masoom

Shekhar Kapur's Masoom sequel in the works, soon to make official announcement; deets inside 

Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom sequel in the works, soon to make official announcement; deets inside 

As cinephiles eagerly await Kapur's new project, a source reveals, “Shekhar Kapur has been meticulously crafting the final script for Masoom... The New Generation will be the much-awaited sequel to his cult classic film Masoom. He is soon expected to make an official announcement. Recently, he was in India, and was discreetly conducting meetings to set the wheels in motion for this exciting venture.”

While further details about the movie remain under wraps, it is evident that Masoom... The New Generation will be met with unparalleled anticipation across India and the South Asian diaspora.

Masoom, a film directed by Shekhar Kapur, achieved cult classic status in Indian cinema when it was released on October 21, 1983. This film, along with Kapur's other iconic works like Bandit Queen and Mr. India, has had a lasting impact on the Indian film industry.

Kapur's contributions to cinema have not only shaped the Indian landscape but also extended to the international stage with his movies Elizabeth and Elizabeth: The Golden Age winning Oscar Awards. His vision for spotting talent has had a proven track record, having worked with actors such as Cate Blanchett, Eddie Redmayne and Heath Ledger before they were discovered by mainstream cinema.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap directorial Kennedy gets rave reviews from Sudhir Mishra and Shekhar Kapur

More Pages: Masoom Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aryan Khan's directorial debut Stardom to…

Anupama: Rupali Ganguly starrer to feature a…

2.50 Lakh tickets sold for free for Zara…

Naseeruddin Shah reveals using ‘Filmfare…

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan surprise…

BREAKING: Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification