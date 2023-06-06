This marks Vatsal Sheth’s debut in the supernatural genre and he will also be collaborating with Balaji Telefilms for the first time.

The sixth season of Colors' hit supernatural franchise, Naagin has been a rollercoaster ride of love, destiny, and the eternal battle between good and evil. While the narrative is introduced with the brutal murder of the Naag (shapeshifting male snake) and Naagin (shapeshifting female snake) by their nemesis, the journey of these unearthly creatures is destined to continue. With Tejaswwi Prakash as the Naagin in Naagin 6, the show will now see a new entry in the form of renowned actor Vatsal Seth who featured in shows like Ek Hasina Thi and Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar.

Vatsal Sheth to enter Colors’ show Naagin 6 starring Tejasswi Prakash

As per the current track, the grand serpentine realm of Naagin is about to witness an enthralling twist of reincarnation and forbidden love. Raising the intrigue will be the entry of Vatsal Sheth who will be essaying a crucial role opposite Tejaswwi Prakash in the show. Naagin 6 marks his debut in the supernatural genre on television and for the first time, he will be collaborating with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

Sharing his thoughts about joining the show, Vatsal Sheth said, "I'm excited about stepping into the mystical world of Naagin 6, marking my first venture into the supernatural genre on television. Working with Balaji and Ekta Kapoor ma'am has always been a dream, and I'm thrilled about finally collaborating with them. Being part of the biggest show on television is surreal, and I'm honoured to contribute to its legacy. I’m looking forward to teaming up with the talented Tejasswi Prakash. Naagin's themes of love, mystery, revenge, and destiny have resonated with viewers, and I'm eager to bring authenticity and depth to my character. It's a challenging and rewarding opportunity, and I can't wait to create an enthralling experience for the audience with the show’s amazing team."

Naagin 6 airs during the weekend, on Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors channel and is also available for streaming on Voot.

